The judiciary now completely independent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sitting alongside the Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, Chief Justice of Bangladesh Obaidul Hassan, Law Minister Anisul Huq and others at a photo session after the International Conference on South Asian Constitutional Courts in the Twenty-First Century: Lessons from Bangladesh and India, held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center yesterday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said an independent judiciary, and strong parliament and administration can take a country towards development.

"After coming to power, we have made the judiciary completely independent by separating it from the administration to fulfill the belief of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

Hasina said this while addressing the concluding session of the two-day International Conference on "South Asian Constitutional Courts in the Twenty-First Century: Lessons from Bangladesh and India" held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital.

The judiciary, she said, was previously dependent on the government for financial matters.

"The government has separated the judiciary from the administration by allocating a separate budget for it."

The PM added that the government will transform the country into Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

She mentioned various initiatives taken by the Chief Justice to make the judiciary a smart one as well and thanked him.

She also thanked the higher court for their verdict regarding the fifth and seventh amendments to the Constitution declaring the military regimes illegal.

"This supplemented the country's socioeconomic advancement since 2009 by ensuring the democratic trend. The country has been in a stable situation since then.

"Through the 15th amendment to the Constitution, we have strengthened democracy."

Besides, she mentioned that the Awami League government has enacted a law for the formulation of an independent Election Commission.

"The Election Commission was earlier attached to the Prime Minister's Office…. We have made it completely independent and allocated separate funds for it."

She said the AL government was able to make it happen as it believes in the independence of the EC.

Hasina further said her government also included an article in the Constitution, as per an HC verdict, making the illegal grabbing of state power a punishable offence.

"By this inclusion, I can say, the basic and democratic rights of the people have been protected."

She also said Bangladesh will get the status of a developing country from 2026.

"By 2041, we will be able to make a developed and Golden Bangladesh and materialise the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

Chief Justice of Bangladesh Obaidul Hassan, Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Anisul Huq and Justice M Enayetur Rahim of Appellate Division also spoke at the programme.