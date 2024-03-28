The joy of giving

Restaurant owner feeds hundreds for free every Ramadan

In Akkelpur upazila of Joypurhat, a man is silently setting a unique example in the spirit of holy Ramadan.

Since 2016, Md Rafiqul Islam, owner of Rafiq Hotel in Collegebazar area of the upazila, has been offering free meals during Sehri and Iftar.

Every day, around 100 to 150 fasting Muslims, mostly from humble backgrounds, come to Rafiq Hotel.

His menu includes not only regular items but also generous servings of beef biryani, beef curry, egg curry, fish, and mashed potato.

"I started this eatery in 2007, in a tiny rented shop. Over the years, by the grace of God, it has grown into a popular spot," said Rafiq.

"However, my success did not make me forget about my own struggles. So, I felt a calling to do something for those who struggle to afford a meal during Ramadan and have started offering free meals since 2016," he also said.

"A part of my profit and savings from the rest of the year is spent to feed the poor during Ramadan. I wish I could ensure that no fasting Muslim goes hungry during this holy month," Rafiq added.

His small hotel cannot accommodate everyone at once, especially during Iftar, so many sit on the ground to break their fast, while some do so standing.

"His kindness eases the fasting for many," says Atwar Rahman, a local.

"When I tried to pay, Rafiq refused. I was truly touched by his generosity," said Shahidul Islam of Badalgachhi upazila of Naogaon, recalling his experience at Rafiq Hotel.

Not only the fasting people but also those visiting Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex for treatment find respite in Rafiq's shop, as most other eateries remain closed during Ramadan.

"In a world that is increasingly harsh and unkind, stories like that of Rafiqul Islam shine bright even in the darkest of times," said Shamsad Hafiz, a local.