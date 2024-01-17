The game that brings together communities

Hoomguti Khela, a 265-year-old tradition in Mymensingh

On a chilly winter afternoon, a timeless tradition brings together people from diverse backgrounds in Boroiata area near Laxmipur Bazar.

Casting aside differences, hundreds gathered at this place on Sunday from nearby villages in Phulbaria, Muktagacha, Sadar, and Trishal upazilas.

Despite the biting cold, the attraction is irresistible -- a two-centuries-old game known as "Hoomguti Khela".

This year marked the 265th edition of the game, claimed AB Siddique, president of Hoomguti Khela Smriti Sangsad.

The game takes place marking Poush Sangkranti, locally known as Pahura, according to locals.

The whole area gets a festive look during the celebrations. Hundreds visit the place to enjoy this game that has been continuing for decades, said 78-year-old Hazrat Ali of Laxmipur village, who played Hoomguti in his youth.

HOOMGUTI EXPLAINED

It is traditionally played with a decorated 30-40 kg brass ball, called the "Guti".

Four teams -- named East, West, North and South -- take part in the game.

The objective is quite simple -- you have to take the Guti back to your village from Boroiata.

However, things get a bit challenging as the other teams will try to stop you and capture the Guti for themselves.

According to the elderly, many even go to great lengths such as hiding the Guti in a pond or bury it.

The game will continue for several hours and concludes when one team successfully reaches their village with the Guti.

On Sunday, the players of East group (Bailor, Dhanikhola in Trishal) won the game that concluded around 10:00pm.

There are some uncertainties in regards to the origins of the game, with some locals saying it was invented by Maharaja Shashikanta Acharya Chowdhury, the then zamindar of Muktagacha, and Hemchandra Roy, the then zamindar of Boilor in Trishal.

However, some also say it was introduced by local cultural figure Doulat Mondol in 1758.

Interestingly, there is no prize for the winners, but they are accorded a reception by the organisers. Regardless, there is a different kind of joy in the eyes of those attending and participating, which no amount of prize money could get.