The frequent flyer that is the agriculture secretary!

Violating multiple PMO directives, she took 11 trips in 12 months

The frequency of the foreign trips taken by Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter has sparked discussions among fellow civil servants about her last visit and what could be her next destination.

In just the past year, Wahida went on 11 foreign trips, including six between May and December last year, violating a government directive on foreign visits, according to documents.

From May-December 2023, she went abroad six times, while from January-May 2024, she went five times.

On June 19, 2011, the Prime Minister's Office issued a circular titled "Permission to travel abroad and ancillary matters to be followed", which states that a secretary shall limit overseas travel for official work to a maximum of four times a year.

However, there has recently been a growing trend among civil servants of taking such trips abroad to attend conferences and workshops or to participate in knowledge-sharing programmes. Many of the trips yield little result, as most of the officials who go are not even directly linked to the topics for which the trips are organised.

Of Wahida's 11 trips, two were funded by the government and nine by the trip organisers.

All the trips combined, she spent at least 47 days abroad and was engaged in workshops, roundtables, discussions, bilateral meetings, and contract signings.

The secretary's participation in events other than contract signings and bilateral meetings was also a violation of another PMO directive that says junior or field-level officials shall get prioroty when it comes to events like workshops, roundtables and discussions.

Abdul Awal Majumdar, a former secretary and civil service researcher, said such frequent visits by a secretary was not only a violation of government directives but also sent a wrong message to the junior officials.

"Except for the foreign affairs and ERD [economic relations division] secretaries, I don't think anyone else has work that requires more than three to four foreign trips a year," he told The Daily Star.

Questioning the monitoring in this regard, he asked, "Why is the government giving permission for this? Isn't there any monitoring mechanism in place?"

VIOLATIONS OF DIRECTIVES

As per the 2011 PMO circular, foreign trips should only be made for matters related to national interest, like signing of MOUs, agreements or mandatory representation in international bodies.

It also clearly directed that for events like educational tours, seminars, symposiums and workshops, junior officers and field-level officials should be prioritised over secretaries.

According to documents seen by this newspaper, three of the agriculture secretary's trips last year violated the rules: twice for a workshop and once for contract discussions.

This year, Wahida already travelled five times: thrice in May, once in April and once in January. Two were for roundtables and discussions and three for signing contracts.

She went abroad six times to sign contracts in Singapore, China, Tunisia, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

The expenses of these trips were covered by the agriculture ministry's operational budget, violating another directive that prohibited foreign trips funded by operational or development budgets.

From May 21-23 this year, Wahida led a delegation of five officials to Australia for a bilateral meeting and a meeting on trade and investment.

On May 6, she accompanied Agriculture Minister Abdus Shahid to a roundtable in the Netherlands, against yet another PMO directive, which discouraged the minister and secretary of a ministry to go on foreign trips together.

It, however, said that exceptions may be made for national interests, such as meetings with the World Bank, International Monetary Fund or donor groups.

Between April 15 and 19, she was set to visit Kenya to learn about digital agriculture but had to cancel due to a minor accident.

In November last year, she attended a workshop in the Philippines.

From September 1-4 last year, the secretary joined a workshop in China; on August 1-5, she attended a discussion in Malaysia; and from June 4-9, she visited Canada for an existing contract.

"For contract signings, wing chiefs usually go; secretaries don't need to go unless there are major complications," said former secretary Awal.

Asked, the agriculture secretary claimed there is no such directive.

Awal further said, "In my tenure, I sent junior officers for trips, as they will serve the country for a longer time than I will ... The precedent set by the current secretaries will have a more negative impact in the future."

Speaking to The Daily Star, Wahida said the secretaries travel abroad in the interest of the country, not for pleasure.

"You surely know that the approval for foreign trips of secretaries comes from the Prime Minister's Office. The secretary can travel as many times as deemed necessary in the interest of the country."

Regarding criticism, Wahida said, "I don't know who's making these criticisms, but I can't take anymore of what you [this newspaper] are saying. Everyone in our ministry knows the purposes of the trips."

Agriculture Minister Abdus Shahid told this newspaper, "If the foreign trips-related files don't come to me, I can't intervene."

Asked whether the files for the secretary's trips may have been sent to the PMO without his approval, he said, "Ask the secretary about that ... I act or settle things that come to me as per the rules."

He, however, admitted that some files do not reach him. "If the files don't come, what can I ask about them? ... If there is no discussion with me, I can't say what is right or not."

Firoz Mia, a researcher on public administration, said, "The minister's approval is required for foreign trips. If there's an exception, that might be another issue."

A minister, speaking anonymously, said, "Approval from the minister is needed for foreign trips. If there isn't any, it indicates a poor relationship between the minister and the secretary."