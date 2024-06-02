The frequent flyer that is the agri secy!

Violating multiple PMO directives, she took 11 trips in 12 months

The frequency of the foreign trips taken by Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter has sparked discussions among fellow civil servants about her last visit and what could be her next destination.

In just the past year, Wahida went on 11 foreign trips, including six between May and December last year, violating a government directive on foreign visits, according to documents.

From May-December 2023, she went abroad six times, while from January-May 2024, she went five times.

On June 19, 2011, the Prime Minister's Office issued a circular titled "Permission to travel abroad and ancillary matters to be followed", which states that a secretary shall limit overseas travel for official work to a maximum of four times a year.

However, there has recently been a growing trend among civil servants of taking such trips abroad to attend conferences and workshops or to participate in knowledge-sharing programmes. Many of the trips yield little result, as most of the officials who go are not even directly linked to the topics for which the trips are organised.

Of Wahida's 11 trips, two were funded by the government and nine by the trip organisers.

All the trips combined, she spent at least 47 days abroad and was engaged in workshops, roundtables, discussions, bilateral meetings, and contract signings.

The secretary's participation in events other than contract signings and bilateral meetings was also a violation of another PMO directive that says junior or field-level officials shall get prioroty when it comes to events like workshops, roundtables and discussions.

Abdul Awal Majumdar, a former secretary and civil service researcher, said such frequent visits by a secretary was not only a violation of government directives but also sent a wrong message to the junior officials.

"Except for the foreign affairs and ERD [economic relations division] secretaries, I don't think anyone else has work that requires more than three to four foreign trips a year," he told The Daily Star.

Questioning the monitoring in this regard, he asked, "Why is the government giving permission

