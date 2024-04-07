The enduring allure of Khulna’s Nana Halim

Every day during Ramadan, food enthusiasts gather in large numbers at a small outlet in front of Pioneer Women's College on South Central Road in Khulna.

Why? Because the renowned "Nana Special Halim," can be found here. Even people outside Khulna occasionally visit this place to get a taste of this famous dish. This delicacy is only sold during Ramadan.

People start queuing up at the place in afternoon, even under the scorching sun. "Nana Special Halim" is made with mutton.

THE MAN BEHIND HALIM

Hazrat Ali(80) started making Halim in 1993. His dedication and passion have turned Nana Halim into a household name. His culinary expertise and caring nature led to him being called "Nana," akin to "grandfather" in English. This simple term of endearment eventually morphed into the brand's identity, reflecting the warmth and familiarity associated with Ali's halim.

Despite his age, Ali remains actively involved in the business. He was recently spotted meticulously keeping track of finances and overseeing customer service.

Sahabuddin, a staff member at Nana Halim, acknowledges Ali's central role. "We just assist Nana," he explained, "Ali continues to prepare the halim himself, year after year."

t Ali said, "I make 130-150kg of halim every day during Ramadan. All of it is sold before Maghrib. The main goal of my business is to give the people of Khulna a taste of real Halim, free of adulteration."

This dedication to the craft and personal touch is likely the secret ingredient that keeps customers coming back for more.

HOW IT'S MADE

The process starts around 7:00 am. Sonamug dal, polao rice, wheat, butter, mutton and various spices are used to make the famous halim. The cooking is completed by half past one in the afternoon and sales start around 2:00pm.

The price varies from Tk 200 to Tk 1800 depending on the quantity.

Sarifuzzaman Salim of Soto Boyra recently came with his daughter Adrija to buy Nana Halim. "Iftars at many Khulna households are incomplete without Nana Halim. It's always in high demand. If you don't come early, you won't get it," he said.