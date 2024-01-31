The death of a father and an inconsolable son

Like any other day, Abu Sayem's father woke him and his siblings up before leaving for work.

Anwar Parvez, 45, does this every morning as he likes to have breakfast with his children.

As usual, after breakfast, Sayem's father left for work yesterday, and they went on with their normal day, but little did they know, this would be the last time they will see him. Within a few hours, 10-year-old Sayem, student at a local madrasa, got the news of his father's death in an accident.

Upon reaching the spot, he saw the motionless body of his father lying on the road as a truck ran over him while he was on his way to the office.

Overwhelmed with grief, Sayem started crying while sitting near his father's body, turning the atmosphere gloomy.

Anwar was killed on the Bangabandhu Tunnel link road in Chattogram's Anwara.

The incident took place at the Anwara end of the tunnel connection road around 7:30am, said OC Sohel Ahmed of Anwara Police Station. He said Anwar was going to work on his bicycle when a truck hit him from the back and fled the scene immediately, leaving him dead on the spot.

Anwar was working as a security guard at a factory in the Korean Export Processing Zone.

Police sent the body to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.

The OC said filing of a case was underway.

Apart from Sayem, Anwar had another son and a daughter.