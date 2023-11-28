The Daily Star's journo wins DRU Literary Award

The Daily Star's journalist Helemul Alam today received the Dhaka Reporters Unity Literary Award-2023 in the research category.

Three journalists won the DRU Literary Award and 38 received literary honours in a ceremony at the Sagar-Runi auditorium in DRU.

Eminent poet and Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Nurul Huda handed over the awards to the winners. Each awardee received a certificate, crest and prize money.

Helemul, a senior reporter of The Daily Star, won the award in the research and essay category for his first book titled "OASIS LOST TO URBAN SPRAWL, an in-depth look into Dhaka's lost ponds" published this year. This book is based on a series of reports of The Daily Star published in 2017.

While receiving the award, Helemul said, "Reading the book, a person will be able to get a glimpse of the ponds of Dhaka."

The other recipients of the award are Mohammad Mufazzal of The Financial Express in the novel category, and Hasan Hafiz of Khaborer Kagoj in poetry.