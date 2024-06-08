‘The country needed him now’

Say speakers on Serajul Alam Khan

In the times of criminalised politics, the leadership of Serajul Alam Khan was very much needed, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

Serajul Alam Khan Foundation and Research Institute organised the event marking his first death anniversary at Jatiya Press Club.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Inu) President Hasanul Haq Inu highlighted Serajul Alam Khan's pivotal role in advancing the six-point demand.

"He and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were like a single soul dwelling in two bodies. He worked as a field hero to implement Bangabandhu's skillful decisions," he said.

Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist ZI Khan Panna said the Liberation War of Bangladesh and Serajul are inseparable.

"His [Serajul] contribution to the history of Bangladesh's Liberation War could not be erased despite repeated attempts. Even in the final days of his life, he wanted to see unity among people. However, in today's Bangladesh, those who earn in dishonest ways are being encouraged," he said.

Khalekuzzaman, adviser of the Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal, said Serajul will be remembered for his uncompromising political approach.

Shusashoner Jonno Nagorik Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said Bangladesh would not have been liberated so quickly if it weren't for people like Serajul Alam Khan.

Mahbub Ullah, economist and former Dhaka University professor, expressed concerns about capitalism's criminalised form in Bangladesh, stating that overcoming it will require even more effort than in the seventies and eighties.

He said the absence of Serajul has left a void in this struggle.

Journalist Abu Saeed Khan, president of the foundation, presided over the meeting while writer and researcher Shamsuddin Peyara read an article titled "Freedom Struggle and Serajul Alam Khan".