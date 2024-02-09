Says Nasrul Hamid on battery-run 3-wheelers

While the entire world keeps rhapsodising about the electric cars of Tesla, State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid yesterday presented a rather amusing alternative for Tesla enthusiasts in the country.

The state minister in parliament termed the battery-run three-wheeler autorickshaw the "Tesla of Bangla".

Tesla is a US company involved in car manufacturing and energy, best known for its electric cars. The company is also known for specialising in solar panels and lithium-ion battery energy storage.

Comparing autorickshaws with Tesla cars, Nasrul said, "These three-wheeler electric vehicles are cost-effective and environment-friendly. The government will encourage these vehicles."

He made the remarks while replying to a supplementary question from Awami League MP Shamim Osman.

In his question, Shamim demanded that the government ban battery-powered auto-rickshaws.

Shamim said, "Battery-run rickshaws are very dangerous. Ninety percent of the electricity these autorickshaws use to charge their batteries is stolen. They are consuming 700-800 MW of electricity."

In reply, Nasrul said, "These battery-run three-wheelers were invented by our people, and they should be encouraged."

"A revolution is going on all over the world about how quickly the transport system can be turned electric. The engine efficiency of an oil powered car is 20 percent. On the other hand, the efficiency level of electric vehicles is 80 percent. Basically, we encourage electric cars to come to market as fast as possible," said the state minister, indicating the electric cars of Tesla.

If it takes Tk 100 to go a distance in an oil-powered vehicle, it will take Tk 20 to go the same distance in an electric vehicle, he added.

"I call these four million three-wheelers the 'Tesla of Bangla'. People are making these vehicles by themselves with their 'innovative' power. They may have mechanical faults, but the return on the used electricity is much higher," said the state minister.

"We are doing a project where they can move from lead batteries to lithium batteries, which will be supplied by us," he said.

"It takes 7/8 hours to charge lead batteries. If those batteries can be replaced with lithium batteries, it will take only half an hour," he added.

Nasrul also said the electricity department has made a policy for setting up electric vehicle charging stations.

The state minister, however, said the use of illegal power is a matter of concern.

"We are worried about it. Electricity companies are keeping an eye on whether illegal electricity is being used anywhere. Most are now using metres instead of using electricity illegally," he said.