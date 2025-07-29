Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:55 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 03:26 AM

Terrorism has no place in Bangladesh

Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:55 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 03:26 AM
Yunus tells US diplomat
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent
Bangladesh government stance on terrorism

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday reaffirmed his government's firm stance against terrorism, declaring that no terrorist organisation will be allowed to operate in Bangladesh.

"Combating terrorism is our top priority. We have zero tolerance for terrorism in Bangladesh. We will exert every effort to eliminate terrorists from our soil," said the chief adviser during a meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson at the state guest house Jamuna in the afternoon.

The 40-minute meeting covered a range of bilateral issues, including the ongoing tariff negotiations between Bangladesh and the United States.

Jacobson expressed Washington's continued support for Bangladesh's reform initiatives and its democratic transition, which is expected to lead to national elections early next year.

Another held over alleged links to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan

Yunus also briefed the US envoy on the progress of the National Consensus Commission, which is working to unite political parties around key reforms. "I believe the commission is doing an excellent job. The members, led by Professor Ali Riaz, are working diligently," he said.

 

 

 

