Tensions run high in Thanchi after KNF-cops gunfight

Police on high alert at key establishments in Bandarban’s three upazilas; six cases filed over bank robberies

People of Bandarban's Thanchi upazila were gripped by fear yesterday, following Thursday night's gunfights between police and members of an armed group who attacked Thanchi Police Station.

The gunfights came after members of the armed group, who the home minister recently said belong to the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), robbed three banks in Ruma and Thanchi upazilas in less than 16 hours from Tuesday night, looting weapons of law enforcement and security personnel and abducting the manager of one of the banks.

Thanchi Police Station OC Jasim Uddin told The Daily Star that the armed group have taken up position not far from the police station.

Locals said the fact that the attacks took place despite there being Border Guard Bangladesh, army and police camps in the area has added to the panic.

The two banks in Thanchi Bazar attacked by the armed group on Wednesday morning -- Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank- are located within 150 yards of Thanchi police station. An army camp and two BGB camps are also located near Thanchi Police Station.

Some alleged that the BGB were late in responding to the attacks, further emboldening the armed group, which the border force denied. Lieutenant Commander Taimoor Hasan, the commanding officer of BGB 38 Battalion, refuted the allegation and said BGB acted promptly after the attacks, because of which the armed group had to leave the area quickly.

"I am sending my wife and two sons to Satkania. We are frightened. There is nothing else to do considering the situation." — Didarul Alam, a boatman and a Thanchi resident

District police have added extra personnel in Ruma, Thanchi and Rowangchhari police stations to fend off further attacks.

Our correspondent, who visited the area yesterday, saw people living near Thanchi Bazar leaving their homes for safe shelter via local human haulers. Those who are staying behind only leave their homes for urgent business.

Didarul Alam, a boatman and a resident of the upazila's TNT Para, said, "I am sending my wife and two sons to Satkania. We are frightened. There is nothing else to do considering the situation."

Similarly, people of at least seven families, mostly women and children, were seen leaving Thanchi with bags via local jeeps. People in Taikkhon Para, TNT Para and Shahjahan Para are passing tense time following the sudden gunfight on Thursday night.

Around 11:30am a team of BGB from the nearby camp was seen patrolling Thanchi Bazar, which is under the jurisdiction of 38 BGB Battalion. They were seen quizzing outsiders and verifying their identities. Traders said Thanchi bazar has nearly 240 different shops including kitchen markets.

A worker at a bookshop in the market said, "We closed our shop around 8:30pm [on Thursday] after the sudden gunfight started. We stayed inside the shop along with other shopkeepers till 10:30pm and later shut down the market after the armed criminals left the spot."

Local traders said the armed criminals are still positioned at Shahjahan Para near Thanchi Bazar.

Chattogram Range's Additional Range DIG Sanjoy Sarkar visited Thanchi Police Station around 1:30pm. After checking the security measures, he briefed reporters about the recent attack on police.

"Police is very much capable of dealing with KNF members and have the capacity and skill. They [KNF] have limited members, and police are investigating the intention behind the recent attacks."

Thanchi Police Station OC Jasim Uddin told The Daily Star, "KNF members are trying to get attention and establish supremacy in Thanchi area for extortion. They tried to collect firearms from the police station and create panic in the police forces.

"We are ready to face them. We have arranged extra forces and firearms," said the OC.

Jasim Uddin, General Secretary of Thanchi Bazar Committee, told The Daily Star, "People are in extreme fear. BGB patrolling has intensified since Thursday but people are gripped by panic following the repeated attacks.

"The administration needs to be more sincere. We are all suffering," he said.

Sanjoy Sarker told media, "Police filed six cases in Ruma and Thanchi in connection with the robbery at three banks, looting firearms from police and ansar, attacking the police station and abducting the bank manager.

He also denied that the armed men attacked the Thanchi Police Station directly on Thursday night. "Armed KNF members opened fire targeting the on-duty police officials in Thanchi Bazar forcing police to retaliate with gunfire. The criminals came to Thanchi Bazar riding three jeeps."