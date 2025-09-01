Tensions flare over first-year voter list

Rajshahi University was on edge yesterday as student organisations scuffled over the exclusion of first-year students from the voter list for the upcoming central student union election.

The unrest began at 9:30am when Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activists staged a sit-in outside the Rucsu treasurer's office, demanding the inclusion of first-year students in the voter list. At 10:10am, they entered the office, vandalised a chair, overturned a table set for nomination paper distribution, and later padlocked the office, campus sources said.

By 11:00am, members of Chhatra Shibir, Students Against Discrimination (SAD), and other student groups began protesting against JCD in phases, leading to repeated scuffles. At least six students were reportedly injured.

Around 1:15pm, Salauddin Ammar, former coordinator of SAD, along with several general students, stormed into the treasurer's office. Moments later, JCD activists regrouped and regained control of the entrance.

Proctor Prof Mahbubur Rahman and student adviser Associate Professor Amirul Islam arrived around 12:30pm but were unable to persuade the students to vacate the premises.

University sources said the process of including first-year students in the voter list may take a while, which could result in postponement of the Rucsu polls.

RU JCD President Sultan Ahmed Rahi told The Daily Star, "We have long been urging the administration not to conduct the election at their whim… We did not commit any vandalism; we only moved a table aside. Until our demands are met, we will continue our sit-in."

Meanwhile, Mujahid Faisal, general secretary of RU Chhatra Shibir, said, "We also support Chhatra Dal's demand and have long ago informed the administration about it. But we do not support any postponement of the polls. The administration's negligence is entirely to blame for today's situation."

Salahuddin Ammar said, "We found this demand really illogical. First-year students don't have any ID or hall attachment. How will they vote for Rucsu? JCD's today's protest was held just to delay the Rucsu election."

Rucsu Chief Election Commissioner Prof F Nazrul Islam said, "When the election schedule was announced, the current first-year students were not yet enrolled at the university. Therefore, they cannot be included as voters this time."

The student organisations left the office around 5:30pm to attend a meeting with the university administration but walked out after 30 minutes.

According to meeting sources, the RU authorities will decide today whether first-year students will be included in the voter list.