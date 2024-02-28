Temporary gas outage in parts of capital today

Gas supply in different areas of Dhaka city will be suspended for 15 hours starting 9:00am today for emergency replacement and relocation of gas transmission lines under the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas include Moghbazar, Madhubagh, Tejgaon, Hatirjheel, Gabtoli, Greenway, Payarabagh, Eskaton, and Dilu Road.

The gas supply will remain off for all kinds of consumers in these areas, while consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, said Titas Gas, regretting the inconveniences during the period.

Gas supply remained suspended for three hours from 11:00am to 2:00pm in the same areas yesterday for emergency repair of gas transmission lines.

In addition, Titas stated that gas supply will be suspended for five hours today from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in East Jurain, Postgola, Kadmatoli Cantonment, Jatrabari, Muradpur, High School Road, Madrasa Road, Keraniganj and Jinjira.

Consumers in the adjoining areas will experience low gas pressure during that time, the gas company added.