Teknaf rocked by sound of blasts

Sounds of explosions of mortar shells and bombs from across the Myanmar border amid fighting between Junta troops and armed insurgents of the Arakan Army rocked Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar from Monday night till early today.

The explosions were heard from Maungdaw township in Myanmar's Rakhine state on the other side of the border, located southeast of Jaliapara of Teknaf Municipality across the Naf River.

The situation has raised concerns about a fresh influx of Rohingyas to Bangladesh.

Fierce fighting between Junta forces and Arakan army has been going on for months in Rakhine state, predominantly populated by the Muslim ethnic groups of Myanmar, including Rohingyas.

"Our houses trembled with the frequent explosion of bombs on the Myanmar side. Myanmar Junta's jets are likely heavily striking the areas occupied by Arakan army at present," said Anowar Faisal, a resident of Noyapara village along Teknaf border.

BGB and Bangladesh Coast Guard personnel have beefed up patrolling on the river and land border in Teknaf to prevent any further influx, said Adnan Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer of Teknaf.