Teesta water rises near danger mark, 44 barrage gates opened

Authorities have opened 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage to manage the rising water levels in the Teesta River, triggered by continuous rainfall and mountain runoff upstream.

As of 9:00am today, the river's water level stood at 51.86 metres at the Dalia point (auto gauge), just 30 centimetres below the danger mark of 52.15 metres, according to the Water Development Board.

While officials stated there is no immediate risk of flooding, anxiety is mounting among residents, especially those in low-lying char areas.

The district has 76 such regions, many of which are already at risk due to the swelling river.

Anwar Hossain, a resident of Char Dowabari in Hatibandha upazila, said, "When floods come, everything is lost—crops, livestock, belongings. We are scared that it might happen again."

Nurul Islam, a gauge reader at the Dalia Water Development Board, said the water level in recent days necessitated the opening of the barrage gates to control the flow.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.