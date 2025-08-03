Teesta water flowing above danger level in Lalmonirhat

3 Kurigram rivers continue to rise

The water level in the Teesta river was flowing five cm above the danger level of 52.15 metres at the Teesta Barrage Point in Lalmonirhat this morning.

Water has already started entering the low-lying char areas, raising concerns among residents living nearby.

Meanwhile, the water of Brahmaputra, Dharla, and Dudhkumar rivers in Kurigram continue to rise due to the incessant rainfall and onrush of upstream water, according to Water Development Board (WDB).

However, their water levels remain below danger marks as of now, the WDB said.

Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of Lalmonirhat WDB, said, "The Teesta river water may rise further in the next 24 hours, which could lead to flooding in the low-lying areas along the Teesta shoals."

Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of Kurigram WDB, echoed the same. "Since midnight, water levels in the three rivers have been rising. If this continues for two-three more days, the Brahmaputra may cross its danger level and trigger floods."

Nehar Uddin, 65, a farmer from Goddimari in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat, said, "Water started entering our area in the morning. It hasn't reached our homes yet, but the situation is worsening."

Shahidar Rahman, 60, a farmer from Gobardhan area of Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila, said, "Our yards are already submerged. Movement has become difficult; people are struggling due to the rise of river water."

A day labourer, Julhas Mia, 50, of Mohipur char in Rangpur's Gangachara, said, "Water has entered our char and even inside the house. If the river rises a little more, we'll have to move to another place."

Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner HM Raqib Hayder said the district administration is fully prepared to respond to any flood emergency. He added, "We've already started distributing dry food and relief materials in the affected areas. The situation is being closely monitored."

He also said, "Due to the constant upstream flow, we're taking all necessary precautions in anticipation of possible flooding."