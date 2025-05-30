Teesta swells again: Fear grips riverbank communities

Days of heavy rainfall in the upstream hills of Sikkim and North Bengal have led to a sudden swelling of the Teesta River, renewing fears of floods among thousands living along its banks in Rangpur region's five districts.

Although officials at the Water Development Board have assured that there is no immediate threat of flooding, they admit the situation could deteriorate rapidly depending on further rainfall and upstream discharge.

"Intense rainfall in Sikkim and northern West Bengal has caused a sudden rise in Teesta's water level. Although the river is still flowing below the danger mark, we are on high alert and monitoring it hourly," said Shunil Kumar, executive engineer at the Lalmonirhat Water Development Board.

The Teesta Barrage at Dalia in Lalmonirhat recorded a water level of 51.15 metres — just one metre short of the 52.15-metre danger mark todaym, according to the Water Development Board.

Meanwhile, the water level at Kaunia point in Rangpur reached 28.11 metres, approaching the danger level of 29.30 metres.

"Floods wipe away everything, our crops, livestock, and household items, in just a few hours," said Fazlar Rahman, a farmer from Char Gobordhan in Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila.

"We're terrified. Many families have already moved their belongings onto raised platforms or plastic-covered sheds," he added.

In Char Mahipur of Gangachara upazila, Taslima Begum recalled last year's devastation.

"Water entered our yard in the middle of the night. I carried my children on my lap and rushed to higher ground with the cattle," she said. "This year, we've packed essentials — clothes, rice, lentils — and placed them in bags on shelves, just in case."

There are 95 char areas along the Teesta in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Nilphamari, and Rangpur.

Most of these are home to landless and marginal communities, who build fragile homes on unstable silt islands. As the water rises, these areas face the highest risk of submergence.

"Floods don't just take our crops, they take our peace, our dignity," said Sahera Banu from Char Bogurapara in Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila.

"During last year's floods, we had no clean water, no food, and not even basic hygiene materials. We felt abandoned," she added.

For these communities, flooding doesn't just destroy physical belongings, it disrupts the entire way of life. Schools close. Children go hungry. Women face insecurity and lack of sanitation.

"All we want is protection from the river," said Mahubar Rahman, a farmer in Char Gaddimari of Lalmonirhat's Hatibandha upazila. "We don't need relief if we can save our homes and farms in the first place."