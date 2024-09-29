Teesta flowing 31cm above danger level, flood fears loom in low-lying areas

Water levels of rivers in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts have been rising steadily due to incessant rains in the last three consecutive days, triggering fears of floods in the low-lying shoal areas.

According to officials from the Water Development Board (WDB), the Teesta river is flowing 31cm above the danger level at Kaunia Point in Rangpur since 9:00am today.

Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of Lalmonirhat WDB, said the water level at the Teesta Barrage point in Doani area of Hatibandha upazila is just one cm below the danger mark.

Meanwhile, at Shimulbari point in Lalmonirhat, the Dharla River is flowing 62cm below the danger level. In Kurigram, the Brahmaputra river remains below the danger level at Chilmari, Noonkhawa, and Hatia points, he added.

However, with the Teesta water already above the danger level at Kaunia, there are concerns that it could breach the danger level at other points, raising the risk of floods. The swelling Teesta and Dharla rivers have already inundated low-lying areas and char lands along their banks, Kumar added.

Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of Kurigram WDB, said that while the water levels of rivers in Kurigram, including the Brahmaputra, Dharla, Dudhkumar, and Jinjiram, remain below the danger level, the situation may get worsened as the Teesta continues to rise.

Six unions in Rajarhat, Ulipur, and Chilmari upazilas of Kurigram are at risk of flooding, he said.

Farmer Noor Mohammad of Khalaighat area in Rajpur Union of Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila said that water from the Teesta began entering his home last night and by this morning, his house was partially flooded. He and his family are getting prepared to leave the house if the water rises further.

Similarly, Anwar Hossain, a farmer from Ghatiashyam village in Gharialdanga Union of Rajarhat upazila, reported that floodwaters have submerged his vegetable and Aman paddy fields. He expressed concern that if the water does not recede soon, the damage to his crops could be severe.

Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Kurigram, said that the Aman crop is unlikely to be severely impacted but a prolonged flood could devastate vegetable farms. However, the extent of crop damage remains uncertain at this time.

Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner HM Raqib Hayder said that preparations are in place to handle any flood situation. Monitoring efforts have been intensified along the Teesta river's banks to manage the rising water levels.