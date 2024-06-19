Teen rescued while fleeing by climbing down 8-storey building

Firefighters today rescued a 14-year-old girl, a domestic help, stuck on a seventh-floor window of a building while fleeing in the Bashundhara Residential Area.

Police quoting the girl said she was trying to scale down the eight-storey building and managed to climb down a floor. However, she got stuck there and sought help.

Md Shafiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defense Dhaka Zone-3, said they rushed to the scene after being informed about the incident around 10:20am.

Photo: Collected

"A team from Baridhara Fire Station rushed to the scene and began the risky rescue operation. Firefighters were able to save her without any injuries in less than 30 minutes," he said.

Shafiqul said the girl from Netrokona was handed over to the Bhatara Police Station.

MA Zahid, sub-inspector, Bhatara Police Station, quoting the girl said that the 14-year-old lives with her grandmother, who works as a domestic help at the 5th-floor apartment of the building.

He said the girl's mother got married to another man after her father died. She was only 7 months old then. Since then, she has been living with her grandmother.

According to police, the girl wanted to spend the Eid with her mother. As the girl's grandmother didn't allow her, she tried to flee, he said.

The grandmother and the girl have been working in this household for 7 years, he added.