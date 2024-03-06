Teen gang names councillors as ‘big brothers’

Police's detective branch (DB) disclosed yesterday that members of the teen gang named some of the former and present councillors of Dhaka city as "big brothers" for giving shelter.

The development came following the arrest of 33 members of the teen gang from the Wari and Gulshan area.

Many of these arrestee members have police cases filed against them with different police stations.

Addressing reporters at the DB office, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner, said the gangs are involved in mugging, harassment, and eve-teasing across Badda, Vatara, Turag, and Jatrabari.

This comes after the DB's February 21 operation, where 10 gang members were apprehended for various offences in Tajmahal Road, Geneva Camp, and Basila.