Teen dies of snakebite in Faridpur

A 15-year-old died today after being bitten by a snake in Faridpur's Bhanga upazila.

The deceased has been identified as Arfan Munshi, a ninth-grader from Charavita village.

According to the victim's uncle, Arfan woke up from sleep around midnight, feeling physically ill. Blood was seen coming out of his wrist. As the victim owned a pet cat, it was initially thought to be a cat bite.

However, as the victim's condition worsened, he was taken to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead around 2:00am.

Tansiv Jubayer, Bhanga Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer said that Arfan was brought in dead and had a snake bite mark on his right wrist.

Confirming the matter, Rezaul Karim, chairman at Kowlibera Union Parishad, said that the teenager was bitten by a poisonous snake in his sleep.