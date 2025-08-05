Technical staff crisis hampers KCC services

The Khulna City Corporation (KCC) is struggling to function due to a chronic shortage of engineers and technical staff.

With key posts, such as executive engineers and assistant engineers, lying vacant for months, essential services including waste management, road development, and public lighting are facing severe disruption.

According to KCC data, four out of five engineering positions under the Mechanical and Electricity departments are currently unfilled. These include executive engineers and assistant engineers -- positions vital for ensuring proper supervision, maintenance, and operation of the city's infrastructure and services.

Officials say this shortage is severely affecting service delivery.

In addition to regular maintenance, KCC is implementing a Tk 404-crore Waste Management Development Project, which includes procuring new equipment and launching a waste-to-energy centre in Shalua, 20km away from the city.

However, the project has hit a snag due to a leadership vacuum following the retirement of the division's superintendent engineer, Abdul Aziz, on March 11.

Aziz also served as the chief waste management officer and project director. Since his departure, the division has been facing major disruption.

In a stopgap measure, KCC Secretary Sharif Asif Rahman was given the role of executive engineer (mechanical), while Executive Magistrate Jannatul Afroz Swarna was made acting chief waste management officer.

Recently, the government assigned the additional responsibility of executive engineer (mechanical) to Anisuzzaman, a former executive engineer at Barishal City Corporation who was later posted to Rangpur. The local government ministry transferred him to Khulna to fill the gap, but this too is being viewed as a temporary fix.

KCC's Public Works Department is facing a similar crisis. Of the three executive engineer positions, two are vacant, and both assistant engineer (civil) posts remain unfilled. Among 10 approved sub-assistant engineer posts, four are currently occupied.

According to the proposed organogram, the city requires 16 sub-assistant engineers and 32 work assistants across its 31 wards. but only two work assistants are currently in place.

Contacted, KCC Chief Engineer Moshiuzzaman Khan said technical operations are being severely disrupted due to the acute manpower shortage.

"Our current staffing is still based on the 1987 organogram, which allocated 1,187 positions. Even now, about 30 percent of those posts are vacant," he said.

He said in 2013, KCC submitted a proposal to the ministry for approval of a revised organogram, which included 691 new posts. But the proposal remains unapproved.

"Most other city corporations, including Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Rangpur and Barishal, have received approval for their updated organograms. We are still waiting," he said.

Currently, around Tk 1,450 crore worth of development work is ongoing in the city. Yet, just one or two engineers are being forced to manage workloads meant for five or more people, he said.

He also pointed out that even if all vacancies under the outdated 1987 structure were filled, it would still be insufficient to handle the volume of new projects. "The old projects are nearing completion, so we're barely managing for now, but any new initiatives will be impossible to implement with the existing manpower," he said.

KCC Chief Executive Officer Sharif Asif Rahman confirmed that a letter has already been sent to the local government ministry requesting engineers on deputation from other departments.

Kudrat-e-Khuda, general secretary of SUJAN's Khulna chapter, said, "If we want service delivery to improve, we must increase manpower. Political perspective is the key to a city corporation's development. For a long time, the previous government and its loyal mayor had control over Khulna City Corporation. As a result, they couldn't negotiate effectively with the central government to expand the workforce. In truth, there was a lack of genuine intent."