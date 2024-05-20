'Tears, instead of joy'

Avantika's mom says after receiving her daughter's last academic result

Perhaps joy and festivity swept through the homes of law students from Jagannath University's batch-14 as their bachelor's final results were announced yesterday.

While the majority of parents would have been extremely pleased with their offsprings' accomplishments, Tahmina Shabnam, mother of Fairoz Avantika, broke down in tears when she learned of the result of her daughter, who is no longer with her.

"A day of joy has instead become one of sorrow and regret. The loss of Avantika has devastated us. How are we going to deal with this? Tahmina cried.

With a grade point average of 3.65 out of 4, Avantika secured third position in her batch. Her final semester grade was 3.73, according to Nurunnahar, an associate professor in the law department at JnU.

Avantika was a bright student who pursued her education at Nawab Faizunnesa Govt Girls' High School. She consistently received good grades on her school and board examinations.

After achieving a GPA-5 in her SSC and maintaining consistency in her HSC exams, Avantika was selected to persue general duty pilot training in the Air Force. However, she had to turn down the offer because of her health problems.

"For years, I have stood outside classrooms and exam halls, waiting for my daughter. I remember the smile of contentment on her face when her results came out. That smile only lives in my memories now," said Tahmina as tears rolled down her cheeks.

On March 15, Avantika hung herself after sharing a status on Facebook, blaming her classmate Amman Siddique and the assistant proctor Deen Islam for her death.

She accused Amman of harassing her repeatedly, hurling sexual abuse and spreading rumours about her on campus, under the refuge of the assistant proctor.

Following the incident, her mother filed a case against the two with Cumilla Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of abetment to suicide.

The accused were arrested and taken into remand, following which Deen Islam was granted bail by the High Court. Meanwhile, Amman remains behind bars, said inspector Mujibur Rahman of judge court in Cumilla.