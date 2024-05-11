Teachers suspend work stoppage

The Bangladesh Secondary Assistant Teachers' Association has opted to suspend its planned one-hour work stoppage scheduled for today.

The association's vice president, Mohammad Yasin, confirmed the information through a press release yesterday.

The movement was originally intended as a protest against the government's decision to keep all secondary schools open on Saturdays.

Earlier, in protest of keeping schools open on Saturdays, they had announced a one-hour strike from 10:00am to 11:00am on May 11.

They said the exact duration, or the number of Saturdays for which schools will remain open, has not been clarified by the ministry. This lack of clarity has led to dissatisfaction and unrest among teachers, students, and parents.