Teachers, students demand justice for those killed

They march at 5 public universities, 12 students held for ‘their own safety’ in Barishal

Teachers from five public universities staged demonstrations on their campuses yesterday, demanding justice for those killed during the quota reform protests.

They organised human chains, rallies, and silent marches to protest the ongoing harassment of both teachers and students nationwide.

Students also held programmes under the "Remembering Our Heroes" initiative called by the anti-discrimination student movement.

At Rajshahi University, teachers intervened to prevent law enforcers from detaining students during a protest.

At Barishal University, police detained 12 students during a demonstration.

In Dhaka, the Bangladesh University Teachers' Network held a rally near Raju Sculpture, demanding immediate release of arrested students and withdrawal of law enforcers from campuses.

They also called for the reopening of educational institutions.

Students, teachers stage street drama on Jahangirnagar University campus. PHOTO: STAR

Prof Kamrul Hasan Mamun of DU Physics department said, "People have now woken up. They will not stop until justice is served for each killing and wrongdoing. We have to ensure justice."

Prof Tanzimuddin Khan of DU International Relations department said, "The recent student protests have brought people from all walks of life to the streets."

Prof Samina Lutfa of DU Sociology department, added, "We do not want any forces (law enforcers) at the Dhaka University campus. It is our campus. The forces must be withdrawn immediately."

The teachers then marched to the Central Shaheed Minar to observe a minute of silence for the victims.

Besides, over 100 faculty members from Independent University, Bangladesh, expressed solidarity with the protests.

At Rajshahi University, the "University Teachers Network" held a silent procession and rally at the Shaheed Intellectual Memorial at 11:00am to protest the killings, arrests, torture, and harassment of students.

As the procession ended, plainclothes law enforcers with batons suddenly grabbed some students and moved them towards a police van. Teachers and other students intervened, resulting in the students' release.

The same officers assaulted two journalists who were recording the incident. They tried to detain the journalists too.

Mohammad Hemayatul Islam, additional police commissioner (crime and operation) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, said they primarily detained a student to talk about why he misbehaved with one of their members.

"We've not arrested anyone," he claimed.

At Jahangirnagar University, a protest march honoured those who died in the quota reform protests.

Twelve teachers from Daffodil International University joined the programme in solidarity.

In Khulna University, teachers held a human chain and silent march in solidarity with students.

STUDENTS' DEMO

In Barishal, police picked up 12 students for "their own security" during the "Remembering Our Heroes" programme.

Abdur Rahman Mukur, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station, said, "We have taken 12 students into our custody for security purposes. The next step will be taken according to the instructions of the higher authorities. They were neither arrested nor detained."

In Sylhet, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology students were barred from holding their programme. They later demonstrated by blocking the Sylhet-Sunamganj Highway. Five students were temporarily detained during this time.

Similar protests were held in Mymensingh and Habiganj, supported by people from various professions.