Teachers' pension scheme 'Prottoy' effective from July 2025: Quader

The universal pension scheme "Prottoy" will be effective from July 1 next year, not from the current month, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"There was a confusion on the Prottoy scheme, that it would be effective from this year. The prime minister had stated in the parliament that all programmes would take effect in the next year. However, regarding the Prottoy scheme, there was some confusion over when it would go into effect," he told reporters after a meeting with the delegation of university teachers who are currently on work abstention demanding the cancellation of Prottoy.

After the two-hour long meeting at the Awami League president's Dhanmondi office, Quader said, "We will place their written demands to the prime minister. The next decisions will be taken after discussion. We hope the crisis situation will be overcome soon."

He said they have requested the delegation to stop their work abstention. "They told us that they will take the decision after discussion with the leaders of the federation."

A 10-member delegation of teachers, including the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association's Secretary General Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, and Prof Zeenat Huda, general secretary of Dhaka University Teachers' Association, joined the meeting.

Quader was accompanied by Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, PM's advisor on education and culture; Begum Shamsun Naher, state minister for education; AL joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim; and Biplab Barua, AL office secretary and special assistant to PM.