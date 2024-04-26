Teachers padlock VC, treasurer, proctor offices

The agitating leaders of Comilla University Teachers' Association yesterday padlocked the offices of the university's vice-chancellor, treasurer and proctor to press home their seven-point demands.

Their demands include punishment to those involved in a recent attack on teachers, relieving the proctor for "assisting the attackers", reopening Dhaka's guest house for teachers and officers, and promoting the teachers who applied for their promotions, among others.

They gave the authorities a 24-hour ultimatum to fulfill these demands.

They locked down the offices around 11:00am and said those will remain locked till their demands are met.

Emdadul Haque, information officer of CoU, confirmed the matter.

The proctor could not be reached for comments.

Contacted, Mehedi Hasan, general secretary of the association and also associate professor of CoU's marketing department, said, "We wanted to sit for a discussion with VC sir but he did not respond."

The teachers' association's president Prof Dr Abu Taher, however, said the classes and examinations will be held as usual even as the movement continues.

"We want a peaceful environment at the university. However, the way teachers have been deprived of their rights, including some illegal conditions being imposed against them, it compelled us to take this step. We are expecting VC sir to come forward and resolve the crisis," he added.

Contacted, VC Prof AFM Abdul Moyeen said, "All legitimate demands of the teachers will be met in due process. However, obtaining illegal privileges by holding us hostage will never be beneficial."

"On April 24, a meeting of CoU's syndicate was held where Prof Sadeka Halim, vice-chancellor of Jagannath University and also a member of the syndicate, was given the responsibility to resolve the issues after discussing with the teachers' association," he also said.

"A meeting has been arranged for May 16 to discuss teachers' applications for promotions to Grade 1 and Grade 2, respectively," Prof Moyeen added.