Teachers lay out 5-point outline for interim govt

The Bangladesh University Teachers' Network yesterday proposed an outline to form an interim government consisting of teachers, judges, lawyers, and civil society stakeholders, based on the opinions of civil and political forces for a democratic transition.

According to their proposal, the protesting students will play a key role in the election of members of this government, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government will resign to this interim government.

On behalf of university teachers, former Jahangirnagar University teacher Prof Anu Muhammad announced the proposal at a press briefing held at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

Prof Anu said this resignation and democratic transition can be possible in a few steps. A shadow government led by citizens, including students and teachers, will be formed with organisations representing the stakeholders of the main forces of the protesting students, he said.

"It will ensure accountability and transparency of this interim government so that a conducive environment for a democratic election is ensured in the country," he said, adding that such a shadow government can continue even in an elected democratic system.

"The important responsibilities that the interim government will perform after assuming office are: establishing an inquiry committee and a special tribunal with the support of the United Nations to try those responsible for the July killings and oppression of the people, withdrawing the recent false cases, and releasing all those detained in these cases," according to Prof Anu.

The proposal includes that the interim government will also hold elections to constitute a Constituent Assembly within six months of its formation. The elected Constituent Assembly will propose a democratic constitution free of autocracy, communal, anti-people, and discriminatory clauses.

Based on that constitution, the interim government will immediately organise the next general election. A declaration should be finalised based on dialogue between the students and citizens, guiding the progress of Bangladesh through a combination of diversity."The Bangladesh University Teachers' Network is ready to play any role in the formation of the proposed interim government and the list of key stakeholders and shadow government," he added.

He also said this outline is only a preliminary proposal, and they are willing to work in the future to expand it if necessary.

Earlier, Dhaka University teacher Prof Samina Lutfa delivered a welcome speech, where DU teachers Prof Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, Prof Gitiara Nasreen, Prof Moshahida Sultana Ritu, and BUET teacher Prof Abdul Hasib Chowdhury read out the written statement in the press conference.