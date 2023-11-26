Teacher shortage hampers education

Patuakhali Government Women's College, the only government institution providing higher education for women in Patuakhali, is suffering from an acute shortage of teachers.

Of the 41 teaching positions at the college, 14 posts are vacant at present, including no teachers at three departments, leading to severe disruption to its academic activities.

The college was established in Patuakhali town in 1966 and was nationalised on May 7, 1979.

Since its inception, the college has been playing a leading role in the educational development of women in Patuakhali. At present, the college offers honours' courses in Bangla, English, History, Islamic History and Culture, Philosophy, Political Science and Economics. Process to offer honours' courses in Mathematics and Botany is underway, said college authorities.

They said 27 teachers, including principal and vice-principal, are working at the college out of 41 posts. There are no teachers in the Chemistry, Zoology and ICT departments. Also, three posts are vacant in each of Bangla, English, and Political Science departments; two in each of Economics, Philosophy and History departments, one in each of Islamic History and Culture, Botany, Physics, and Mathematics departments. Besides, three of the four posts of demonstrators are currently vacant.

The post of physical education teacher has also been vacant for a long time.

"Due to shortage of teachers, we are facing problems with studies as there are no regular classes," said Shrabani Akhter, an honours' second year student of the college.

Prof Modasser Billah, principal of the college, said, "We have informed the higher authorities in this regard several times. Teachers are more interested in working in the divisional towns or in the capital rather than in district towns. As a result, there is always a shortage of teachers at colleges at the district level."