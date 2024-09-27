Teacher Murder: Fear, insecurity grip family

Amid the nationwide unrest following the ouster of Awami League government on August 5, a retired teacher was brutally hacked to death at his residence in Bagerhat on that night.

The deceased was Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee, 65, of Chhoto Paikpara in Rakhalgachhi union of Sadar upazila.

The assailants also left his wife Shefali Chatterjee, 60, and elder daughter Jhuma Chatterjee, 35, critically injured, vandalised the house and looted valuables.

Shefali and Jhuma both were admitted to Bagerhat 250-bed hospital for treatment. After their recovery from the injuries, the family lodged a case with Bagerhat Model Police Station on August 18 over murder and robbery, accusing nine named and 15-20 unidentified others.

Police so far managed to arrest only one suspect in the case, while the other culprits are at large, leaving the family members amid fear and insecurity.

They are also going through much financial strains.

"Our family was dependent on my father's pension. The assailants killed my father, while his pension has stopped coming as it has not been transferred to our mother's name yet. The main culprit, Miraj Sheikh, is still at large. We are constantly living in fear and insecurity, often not being able to stay in our own home," said Priyanti Chatterjee, victim's younger daughter and a student of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University.

"The union parishad chairman went into hiding after fall of the government, so we could not obtain my father's death certificate. My mother needed 32 stitches on her head, I needed 12. Every month we need medicine alone worth around Tk 8,000. I work as a primary school teacher, but my earning is barely enough to bear all expenses of the family," said Jhuma Chatterjee.

Contacted, Mohammad Raselur Rahman, additional superintendent of police (crime and operations) in Bagerhat, said the family does not need to feel terrified.

"We have arrested one suspect while efforts are on to arrest others. Policemen patrol the locality of the victim's house often at night," he said.