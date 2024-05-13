Teacher found dead at Habiganj haor

A primary school teacher was found dead at a haor near Bharpurni village in Lakhai upazila of Habiganj yesterday, two days after she went missing.

Deceased Rupa Das, 40, of Bhabanipur village, was an assistant teacher of Bharpurni Government Primary School in the upazila.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy last night, Abul Khair, officer-in-charge of Lakhai Police Station, told our Moulvibazar correspondent.

Her body was recovered from near Jhanjhaniya bridge on Lukra Madna road in Goakhara village yesterday afternoon, said Champak Dham, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Lakhai Police Station.

He said, "On Friday, Rupa left her home to go to her parents' house in Moulvibazar. But she didn't go there. After remaining missing for two days, her body was recovered yesterday afternoon."

The cause of her death will be known after the autopsy, he added.