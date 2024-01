Tea workers go on strike over arrears

Tarapur Tea Garden workers in Sylhet have been on a strike since yesterday.

Their demands include the non-payment of the last two weeks' wages, urgent repairs to living quarters, permanent medical staff appointments, access to safe drinking water, provident fund, and a transport truck provision.

Mamata Roy, a worker, said, "I haven't been paid for two weeks, leading to severe food shortages at home."

Sunil Modi, Panchayet Committee's general secretary, criticised management failures, emphasising the need for an immediate resolution.