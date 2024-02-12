Tea workers call for fair probe

No interrogation yet

A section of tea workers staged a rally in Moulvibazar’s Komolganj upazila yesterday, demanding a fair investigation into the death of Preeti Uran, 15. Photo: Collected

A section of tea garden workers yesterday staged a rally in Moulvibazar's Komolganj upazila demanding justice for the death of Preeti Uran, a house help who died in Dhaka on February 6.

The 15-year-old fell from the eighth-floor apartment of The Daily Star's Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque in the capital's Mohammadpur.

At yesterday's rally, the participants also called for a fair investigation into her death.

The rally was organised by "Cha-Sramikder Das Dafa Bastabayan Sangram Committee", "Uran Bhasha O Sangskriti Rakkhya Committee" and "Bangladesh Oraon Welfare Association" at Mirtinga tea garden around 11:00am.

Speakers also demanded reforms in wage structure for tea workers and proper education for tea workers' children.

Mentionable, they also held a human chain on Saturday over similar demands.

Preeti's father Lokesh Uran and mother Namita Uran were present at the rally.

Jaharlal Datta, a secretariat member of the CPB Moulvibazar committee, and Puran Uran, general secretary of Uran Bhasha O Sangskriti Rakkhya Committee, among others, spoke at the event.

Meanwhile, Tejgaon division Deputy Police Commissioner HM Azimul Haque yesterday said the investigation officer is yet to interrogate Ashfaqul and his wife Tania Khondoker, who were sent to jail after a case was filed with Mohammadpur Police Station.

The IO may interrogate them at the jail gates today as per the court's directives, he told The Daily Star.