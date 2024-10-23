Tea workers of 12 gardens on strike over arrears

National Tea Company's 12 tea gardens across Moulvibazar have come to a standstill after tea workers announced an indefinite strike demanding payment of arrears.

Workers from 12 NTC tea plantations have been observing work abstentions since Monday, October 21, after labour leaders from different gardens in Kamalganj upazila of the district met with representatives of the Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union on Sunday to decide on the strike.

"Our wages are pending for last five weeks, leaving us in severe financial distress. We will not return to work unless our outstanding wages are paid," said Minotee Bauri, a tea worker of Patrokhola Tea Garden.

NTC operates a total 16 tea gardens nationwide, employing around 17,000 workers, who have an additional 30,000 individuals relying on their earnings.

Nipen Paul, general secretary of the tea workers' union, said tea workers have neither been paid their wages for five or six weeks, nor their provident fund contributions being deposited.

Many tea workers, who are ill, have not been receiving necessary medical treatment, he said.

"Before the Durga Puja, discussions with NTC's management led to a bonus payment of Tk 5,360 to each worker. However, the management failed to keep its promise to pay arrears for four weeks after the festival," he also said, adding that the company now owes more than Tk 6,000 in arrears to each worker.

Emdadul Haque, general manager of NTC, said efforts are underway to pay the workers but cited challenges in securing loans from the Krishi Bank due to incomplete restructuring of their board.

He expressed hope that a full management council would be established soon, which would enable them to resolve the crisis.

Haque warned that the strike could cause significant losses since the current production season is critical.