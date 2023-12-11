TCB yet to unload 90 tonnes of imported onions

Amid surging prices of onions throughout the country, 90 tonnes of onions are waiting to be unloaded after imports from India through Benapole port five days ago.

Meanwhile, as the bulbs have been kept in the truck for a long time, the onions have already started to rot, according to the port authorities.

Benapole Quarantine Plant Monitoring Officer Hemanta Kumar Sarkar said on December 5, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) imported 90 tonnes of onion.

However, the shipment has not been unloaded yet.

Santosh Mondal, an Indian truck driver who brought the onions, said he has been waiting at the Benapole port for the last five days with onion trucks. "The onions are getting rotten, but none is coming to unload those," he added.

Rezaul Karim, director of Benapole port, said 90 tonnes of onions imported by the TCB has been left in the port for the last five days.

Prices of onion increased by Tk 100 or more per kg overnight as traders began stockpiling following the news that India had extended a virtual restriction on its export.

On October 28, Indian authorities set a minimum export price of onions at $800 per tonne for the rest of the year. The price made it almost impossible for Bangladeshi traders to import the essential cooking ingredient.

On Friday, New Delhi extended the curb until the end of March.

Wholesale and grocery shop owners in Bangladesh blame India's move for the sudden hike in prices even though the restriction is nothing new.

As rising prices of essentials have already been making it harder for people to make ends meet, the nearly twofold hike shocked consumers.