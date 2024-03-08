TCB reverses decision to hike sugar price

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh has walked back its decision to raise sugar prices by Tk 30 per kg, taking the price to Tk 100 per kg.

The state-owned company was selling a kilo for Tk 70 yesterday morning.

While inaugurating TCB's commodity sales programme in capital's Tejgaon, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu said, "I apologise for our mistake. We will be more cautious to ensure small issues don't escalate into major ones."

Despite the fire at a sugar mill, the existing sugar stock is sufficient, he added.

TCB increased sales price of sugar by 43 percent (Tk 30 per kg) in a bid to contain subsidy bills.

Humayun Kabir, spokesperson of TCB, announced the sale of sugar at Tk 100 per kg, citing increased subsidies due to global market price spikes and higher import costs. The retail price of sugar in Dhaka is Tk 140-150 per kg.