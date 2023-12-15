Tax on provident fund incomes cut to 15pc

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has cut the tax on the income generated by provident and other pension funds to 15 percent from 27.5 percent in this fiscal year.

The reduced rate came into effect on December 10, according to a notification from the tax administration issued yesterday.

"We have cut the tax rate following demand from various stakeholders," said a senior official of the NBR.

Earlier, the tax collector said companies and organisations would be required to pay a 27.5 percent tax on such types of earnings.

The Income Tax Act 2023 incorporates the provision, lifting the tax exemption and amnesty on the compulsion to file returns for funds such as provident funds, gratuity funds, and workers' profit participation funds maintained by the private sector.

The tax applies to recognised provident funds and approved gratuity funds, superannuation funds and pension funds.

The law, however, has exempted government-managed provident funds from taxation, raising questions.

The tax rate will be 15 percent in the case of funds that fail to comply with rules, down from 30 percent earlier, the notification added.