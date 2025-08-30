Tawhid Afridi sent to jail after completion of remand

A five-day remand has been granted by the court

A Dhaka court today sent content creator Tawhid Afridi to jail in a case filed over the killing of Ashadul Haque Babu, 30, in Dhaka's Jatrabari during the July uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Hasib Ullah Pias passed the order after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police produced him before the court on completion of a five-day remand, said a court sub-inspector.

He was placed on remand on August 25, a day after a CID team arrested Tawhid from his uncle's house in Barishal.

On August 17, Tawhid's father Nasir Uddin Sathi, chairman of Mytv, was arrested in Dhaka's Gulshan in connection with the same case.

The next day, Nasir, 58, was placed on a five-day remand.

On August 27 last year, Joynal Abedin, father of the victim Ashadul, filed the murder case with the court accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 24 others.

Later, Jatrabari police on August 30 that year registered it as a First Information Report (FIR) as per court's direction.