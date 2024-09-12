Tawfiq-e-Elahi on four-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, energy adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on a four-day remand for interrogation in a case filed over the death of Suman Sikdar, 31, in the city's Badda during the quota protests on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order after police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, said a sub-inspector working in the court.

On August 20, Masuma, mother of the victim, filed the murder case with Badda Police Station against Hasina and 179 others.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi was arrested from the capital's Gulshan area on Tuesday night. He was appointed Hasina's energy adviser in 2009 and served in the position till August 5.