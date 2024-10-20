Task force formed to recover laundered money: finance adviser

The interim government's priority is to recover laundered money, said Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed today.

"A task force has been formed, and there is also a committee," he said, while talking to reporters after the advisory committee meeting on public procurement at the secretariat.

Highlighting the assistance needed to recover the laundered money, he mentioned the need for specific information in this regard.

"The governor of Bangladesh Bank went to Washington. We are going there too. Some help will come from there," he hoped.

Responding to questions regarding the time frame within which the laundered money will be recovered, the adviser said, "This money has been smuggled over a long period of time. It is not possible to determine the timeframe for their revival for the time being."

He also noted the rise in prices of vegetables and other essentials and promised that things will be under control soon.

"Vegetables are seasonal crops. We hope things will change in the coming days," he mentioned, adding that the government is selling goods in the open market.

He mentioned efforts by government agencies and private organisations to mitigate price-hike issues.