Tarique urges calm, calls for election at the soonest

BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman yesterday issued a statement from London, England, where he is currently residing.

He commended those involved in the quota reform protests and the general public for toppling the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government that was in power till yesterday afternoon.

"Bangladesh has been freed from the grasp of evil forces. In the past 15 years of this fascist regime, many children lost their beloved fathers, many wives lost their husbands. Numerous mothers lost their children to killings and forced abductions. After many years, Bangladesh saw victory on August 5."

"Numerous people were arrested and thrown into jail on false and politically motivated charges brought by the Hasina administration. I demand their immediate release and cancellation of the cases against them. Along with this, I expect quick steps to ensure that students be allowed to return to classes and take exams normally," the statement added.

"After this, 125 million voters will be able to cast their votes in a free and fair election and establish a government with accountability."

"So, to take the revolution to the final point of success, a free and fair election must be held at the soonest; the power must be handed over to the representatives of the people. All the democratic parties of Bangladesh, including the BNP, will help establish a democratic Bangladesh free from inequality through a free and fair election.

"Dear countrymen, I want to make a sincere appeal to all. Please celebrate the victory peacefully. Please don't become vengeful. Please don't take the law into your own hands," it concluded.