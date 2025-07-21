Tarique Rahman mourns Uttara crash victims, calls for investigation

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari in Dhaka today.

In a condolence statement, Tarique said the nation was "overwhelmed with grief" following the tragedy, which claimed the lives of several students and injured many others.

"I am deeply shocked and heartbroken by the incident. Words fail me in expressing the sorrow caused by this heart-wrenching accident," he said.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray that Allah grants them the strength to endure this loss."

Tarique also demanded a thorough investigation into the crash and prayed for the departed souls and the recovery of those critically injured.

The statement was released by advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of BNP, on behalf of the party leadership.