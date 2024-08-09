Tarique Rahman congratulates Yunus, his advisers

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has congratulated Prof Mohammad Yunus and his advisers on forming the interim government of Bangladesh.

"With the fall of the regime, the people of Bangladesh now expect the interim government to create an environment where they can vote freely, reflecting their democratic aspirations and enabling fair and credible national elections," Tarique stated on his verified Facebook account.

"The BNP supports the formation of an elected government with a public mandate, an accountable parliament serving the people, and the restoration of people's rights and freedoms, thereby establishing the rule of law and good governance," the post added.

Meanwhile, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru said, "In the coming days, they [members of the interim government] will fulfill the expectations for which so many have shed their blood. The ownership of the country must be returned to the people."

"This interim government reflects the people's desire to regain their ownership of the country," he said at the Bangabhaban after oath taking ceremony.