Tarique Rahman calls for calm, immediate election

The national election must be held immediately and power must be handed over to the elected representatives through the election, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman said today.

He also called for calm and unity, and ensuring safety irrespective of religion, race, and identity.

Tarique was speaking as the chief guest at the Nayapaltan rally after joining virtually from London.

"A group is trying to destabilise the country. Let's all come forward to build a Bangladesh free from discrimination. If all the party leaders and activists remain united, no one will be able to harm the country," he added.

Thousands of leaders and activists were present at the rally.

"Conspiracies are underway to undermine the country's ongoing achievements. We must ensure safety for people regardless of religion, race, and identity to ensure everyone's safety. Stand as a shield and set an example by ensuring the safety of everyone, regardless of their religious identity, wherever it is."