Tarique calls for equal rights for all citizens, regardless of religion

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman today said he believes that every Bangladeshi citizen must enjoy equal rights, freedoms, and protections without any distinction between Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, or Christian.

He said this in a post on his verified Facebook page today while extending greetings to all those celebrating the joyous occasion of Durga Puja.

"May this festival bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to every household, and foster cohesion and togetherness among all communities," he said.

Tarique Rahman also said, "Our country belongs to all Bangladeshis, and as a united nation, we stand to form a collective community 'shield' and set an example by ensuring the safety of everyone, regardless of their identity or background."