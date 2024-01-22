‘Taqseem earned his position as Wasa MD’

Says LGRD minister

LGRD Minister Tazul Islam yesterday said Taqseem A Khan keeps getting appointed as Wasa's managing director due to his capabilities.

"Many journalists asked me why Taqseem repeatedly gets appointed as Dhaka Wasa MD. In response, I said no man is above criticism. The Wasa MD has received this responsibility because he has shown his competence and capability. Due to his merits and efficiency, he has been given the responsibility again and again," he said.

He made the remarks at a view-exchange meeting with the officials and employees organised at the Dhaka Wasa Bhaban.

"During criticisms on the price of water, I said the production of water costs Wasa Tk 26 to 30. If the production cost is Tk 30 and it is sold for Tk 15, then where will the rest come from? Then it has to be subsidised," said the minister.

"If the price of water increases due to any corruption within Wasa, action will be taken. But poor people's money will not be used to subsidise Wasa water and keep the prices low. Besides, they need money to work on increasing the quality of water," he added.

Wasa MD Taqseem presided over the event.