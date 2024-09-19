Taqi murder case: Key accused give identical confessions

Say the 17-year-old was killed at Azmeri’s ‘Winner Fashion’ office

Kajal Hawlader, a recently arrested accused in the Tanwir Muhammad Taqi murder case, has provided a vivid description of how Taqi was kidnapped and subsequently murdered on March 6, 2013, while giving a confessional statement before a court on Sunday.

According to Rab, his descriptions are similar to the version earlier provided by another accused, Sultan Shawkat Bhromor, when he confessed before a court months after Taqi's murder.

Both Kajal and Bhromor are close aides of Azmeri, son of late Jatiyo Party lawmaker Nasim Osman and nephew of former Awami League lawmaker Shamim Osman.

"Confessional statements given to courts by Kajal and Bhromor are quite similar," Lt Col Tanvir Mahmud Pasha, commanding officer of Rab-11, told The Daily Star last night.

He said both Kajal and Bhromor were in the room where Azmeri tortured Taqi to death.

They also gave identical statements about the place -- Winner Fashion -- where Taqi was tortured and the car in which Taqi was taken after being kidnapped.

Azmeri had a room inside his Winner Fashion office, which he used as a torture cell.

Before Taqi's first death anniversary, a draft of Rab's probe findings on Taqi's murder got leaked, which also revealed similar findings. However, the investigation remained halted until the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

Following the ouster of the previous government, the investigation got new life, with five suspects in the murder case, including Kajal, getting arrested.

Yesterday, an investigation team of Rab revisited the spots from where Taqi was kidnapped, where he was killed, and from where his body was recovered.

They were accompanied by an accused, Shafayet Hossain Shipon, who was arrested last week.

Lt Col Pasha said since a new IO has been tasked to investigate, he needed to visit the crime scenes to file the charge sheet.

Rab visited the spot at Allama Iqbal Road in Narayanganj city where Winner Fashion was located, alongside the Kumudini Jora Khal of the Shitalakhya river. However, the Winner Fashion building no longer exists.

After the inspection, Lt Col Pasha said Shipon also gave information similar to what Rab had found earlier.

"Rab has been investigating the case since 2013. Although there was a lot of progress in the beginning, it was paused for a long time. However, the situation has changed; now the investigation has gained momentum. The investigation and intelligence wing is assisting us. Hopefully, we will be able to provide a probe report very soon," added the Rab official.

Taqi, a 17-year-old student, went missing on March 6, 2013, and his body was recovered from the Shitalakhya river two days later.

On March 8, 2013, Taqi's father Rafiur Rabbi filed a murder case with Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station. On March 18, he submitted a supplementary complaint, accusing seven named individuals, including Shamim Osman, alongside 8-10 unnamed others.