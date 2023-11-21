Taps run dry in Narayanganj

Thousands suffering from water crisis for over 3 weeks

Men, women and children holding buckets, pitchers and gallons waiting in a long queue in front of a tap at a local mosque -- this was what this correspondent saw while vising Ekota Road in Baznapara area under Narayanganj City Corporation on Saturday afternoon.

"No water has been coming through the pipeline for the past 23 days. We have been bringing water from a neighbour's house as they have their own submersible pump. But how long can you go on like this?" said Reshma Aziz, a 42-year-old resident of the area.

"I had to fetch seven buckets of water today. Being a post-operative patient, this hardship is making me unwell," she added.

Thousands of others like Reshma have been facing an acute water crisis for the past three weeks in different areas of Narayanganj.

The residents are collecting water from nearby houses who have their own pumps, or from mosques for daily needs as no water is being supplied through the pipelines.

NCC took the responsibility of supplying water to residents in its 27 wards from Wasa on October 2019.

According to officials of NCC's water supply department, there are 38 water pumps in 27 wards, 34 of which are currently active.

A water pump at the intersection between Ali Ahammad Chunka Road and Sher-E-Bangla Road in the city's West Deobhog area supplies water to adjacent areas including Baznapara, Saupara, Data Road, Ekota Road, Deobhog Akhra, and Khanka Gali.

"These areas demand over 33 lakh litre water everyday but the pump's daily current capacity is 9 lakh litres, even after running for 22 hours a day due to lowered ground water level," said pump operator Md Nahid.

Expressing their grievances over this situation, residents called for at least a temporary measure.

"It has been three weeks since the authorities assured us to resolve the issue but they are yet to provide any solution. At least provide us a temporary solution if not a permanent one," said Salauddin Pintu, a local trader.

Concerned NCC officials said they are working on the issue and the problem will be solved soon.

"We have a new water pump near this area. However, it cannot be operated due to lack of electricity connection. We are working to secure the connection soon," said Abdullah Al Zobayer, assistant engineer of NCC.