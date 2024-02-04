A tapestry of colours and cultures

Unique stall decors turn heads at Ekushey Boi Mela

Forget just books stacked on tables -- the Ekushey Boi Mela is also a vibrant spectacle for the eyes.

Visiting the fair, one can expect to get lost in a kaleidoscope of colours, designs. There are stories woven into every stall.

Stepping past the Suhrawardy Udyan gate, this correspondent was instantly drawn to a vibrant pavilion -- not just painted, but adorned with the iconic rickshaw art, an homage to Bangladesh's newly recognised intangible cultural heritage.

This was the stall of Anya Prakash, a publishing house where creativity spills beyond the pages.

"We're always striving for unique pavilions," said Sirajul Kabir Chowdhury, its managing editor.

"This year, we picked the rickshaw art not just for its visual appeal, but also to reflect our commitment to creativity and cultural heritage."

There's more. Taking a stroll into the fair, a visitor will also come across Nabanna publication's "Machaang Ghar," a pavilion made of bamboo and thatch. The structure is reminiscent of Jum cultivator huts, complete with painted mountains and rivers.

"The book fair is a melting pot of cultures. So we decided to give a shout out to the hilly areas of our country. Our design allows us to showcase their heritage to all visitors," said its Director Ashik Aziz.

Each stall whispers a unique tale, transporting one to rural Bangladesh with Akash Prokashani's "Kure Ghar" design or amidst nature with Prokriti o Jibon's leaf and plant motifs.

Meanwhile, Mizan Publishers stands tall with a miniature Curzon Hall.

Jannatul Ferdous, a bookworm, said, "Those designs are really stunning. I was excited, like others, to have a photo with such beautiful stalls."

Even the little ones are not left out. Ghashforing's stall, adorned with green grass and characters from the popular "123 Sisimpur" series, attracts countless young bookworms.

Anamil Akash, a fourth grader, said, "I'm so happy coming here. I saw them on TV, now seeing them here, is quite interesting."

Chetonay Oitijjyo organised its stall with a boat symbol on top. Kobi Prokashoni, Quantum, and Bayanno stall also showcased uniqueness.

Yesterday, on the third day of the fair, a total of 74 new books hit the shelves.